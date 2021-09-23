Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $149.40 or 0.00334404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $97,338.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00073619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00112787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00165635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.50 or 1.00338943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.01 or 0.06992433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.92 or 0.00803356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,759 coins and its circulating supply is 7,759 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

