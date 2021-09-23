Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.28. 21,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 684,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,613,418 shares of company stock valued at $617,111,987. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

