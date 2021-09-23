Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $456.33

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $456.33 and last traded at $455.85, with a volume of 2583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $130,051,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

