Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $456.33

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $456.33 and last traded at $455.85, with a volume of 2583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.34.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $130,051,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
