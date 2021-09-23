Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.02

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.02 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 92,380 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £441.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.02. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.