Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,430,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

