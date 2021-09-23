Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.03. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 55,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 336,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 331.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

