Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.03. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 55,279 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 336,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 331.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
