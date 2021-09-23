Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) were down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.