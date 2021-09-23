Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $83,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

CMG stock opened at $1,935.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,855.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

