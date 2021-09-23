Chonk Price Down 46.5% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.72 or 0.00095545 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $27,568.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chonk has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00132743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045046 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.