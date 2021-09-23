Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Hits $21.20 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $29.85 or 0.00066997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $21.20 million and $397,729.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00128543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

