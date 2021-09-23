Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.18. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 300,153 shares changing hands.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.