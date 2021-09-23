Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by WBB Securities to “Strong-Buy”

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. WBB Securities currently has $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

