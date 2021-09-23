Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

