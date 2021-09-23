Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 892,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

