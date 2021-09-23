Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.