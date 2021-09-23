Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

