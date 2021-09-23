Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,950 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.