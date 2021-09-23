Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 200 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Assurant were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Assurant by 42.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.