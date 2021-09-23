Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 429 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

