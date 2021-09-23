Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $368.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average of $368.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cintas by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

