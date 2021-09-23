Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

