Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

