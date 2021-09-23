Citigroup Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

