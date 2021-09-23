Citigroup Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

