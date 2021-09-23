Citigroup Inc. Purchases 45,207 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

