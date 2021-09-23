Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Invitae worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,341 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

