Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,198 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

