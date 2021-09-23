Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,617 ($112.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,397.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,016.41. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

