Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.50

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 6306270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.25).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £556.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

