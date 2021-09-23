Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,153.32

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,153.32 ($41.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,854.77 ($50.36). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,790 ($49.52), with a volume of 10,451 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -46.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,543.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,153.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

