Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.