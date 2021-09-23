ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 9,637 Shares

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CLPT opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $414.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

