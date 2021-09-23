Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 3,525 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $22,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 477,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,640. The company has a market cap of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

