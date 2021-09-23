Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

CLF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 566,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,872,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 464,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

