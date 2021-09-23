Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

