Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $273.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.20.

COHR opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

