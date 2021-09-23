Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

