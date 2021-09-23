Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,266 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

