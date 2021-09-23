Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,222 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 62,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 239,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820,082. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

