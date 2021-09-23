Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,774 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $84,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after purchasing an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.