Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $74,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $346.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

