Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 1,905,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.