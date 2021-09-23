Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $78.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

