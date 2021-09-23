Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $93.39. 18,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,494. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

