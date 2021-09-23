Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,233 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

