CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.46. CommScope shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 30,886 shares traded.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

