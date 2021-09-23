CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.46. CommScope shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 30,886 shares traded.
COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
