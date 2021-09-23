Comparing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,789.75 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 27.52 $133.99 million $1.14 138.88

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 10 19 0 2.66

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $183.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

