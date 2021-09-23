Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of COMP opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

