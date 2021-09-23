Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

