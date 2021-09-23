Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.